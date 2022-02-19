Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on January 31, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Larry Hoop. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending January 27, 2022.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following change to the Commissioner’s meeting dates as follows: There will be no meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022 and will be rescheduled for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and commence at 10 a.m. until all business is complete. Vote: All aye.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Sick leave donation-One JFS employee to another JFS employee; JFS County Procurement Plan; Title XX Profile; JFS building renovation to accommodate Health Department.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond, Health Department Fiscal Officer Stephanie Edgington, Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel and Environmental Health Director Jason Work met with the board to discuss the renovations for the Job and Family Services building on Rice Drive to accommodate the Health Department. Also discussed was the lease agreement with the Wilson Children’s Home Trust for the current Health Department building and proposed use of the vacated building.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfer of sick leave from one Job and Family Services employee to another as presented by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the procurement plan for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services/Child Support Enforcement Agency as submitted by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Title XX County Profile for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services for the program year commencing October 1,2021 through September 30,2022 as filed by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the proposal submitted by TSHD Architects for interior modifications to the existing Job and Family Services building at the quoted cost of $10,500.00. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:50 a.m. with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:02 a.m.

At 10 a.m. on January 31, 2022 one bid was received for the Adams County EMS Truck/Equipment and it read as follows:

1.) Pfund Superior Sales $272,569

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the bid and enter into an agreement with Pfund Superior Sales for a 2022 Ford F450 Life Line Ambulance for use of the Adams County EMS upon the recommendation of Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the request for renovations and expansions at the Wilson Children’s Home at a cost of $1,000.000 as presented by Children Services Board President Holly Johnson under CSLFRF Expenditure Category 3.8 Healthy Childhood Environments: Services to Foster Youth or Families Involved in Child Welfare System. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: TSHD Architect agreement/Wilson Children’s Home; Wilson Children’s Home renovation project; Kroger Company Lease Agreement; ARC Winchester Industrial Park waterline extension grant funding; Broadband expansion- Spectrum 192 houses, $1.5 million footprint; Village of Manchester and Adams County Training Center water bottle filling stations funded through Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition; CDBG Grant- Seaman Lion’s Club Project- playground equipment; Adams County Training Center progress update- installation of doors and heating; Village of Manchester Meet and Greet- February 16, 2022.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Farley- employment approval; Station #400 Block Repair Project; Station #500- Renovations commenced; Squad bid opening, agreement

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Sierra Farley as a full-time EMT Advanced with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective February 5, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 11:05 a.m. with Attorney Matthew Teetor (via virtual conference), Prosecutor David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Pending Court Action-Villages of Manchester and West Union vs. Adams County Commissioners in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:39 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 11:49 a.m. for the purpose of personnel (employment) of Deputy Dog Warden applicant interview in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:49 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Josh Shiveley as full-time Deputy Dog Warden for the Adams County Dog and Kennel effective January 31, 2022 at the rate of $12 per hour as recommended by Dog Warden Donnie Swayne. Mr. Shiveley was sworn in as a Deputy Dog Warden by Commissioner Moore. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson submitted the 2021 USDA Rural Development Year End Report for review.

It was approved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a lease agreement with Kroger Company to authorize the use of property owned by the Adams County Board of Commissioners located at East Walnut Street, West Union, Ohio for the pickup of online customer orders from a parked delivery vehicle for a term of 12 months commencing January 4, 2022 through January 4, 2023. Vote: All aye.

The Adams County Commissioners were served with by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department a summons of complaint filed by Jonathon Collins based on claims of civil rights violations while in custody of the Adams County jail.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 1:26 p.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Pending Court Action-Villages of Manchester and West Union vs. Adams County Commissioners in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:44 p.m.

The board held a discussion on Adams County Airport hangar lease agreements and through-the-fence agreements. A meeting has been scheduled for February 22, 2022 with Airport Manager Jason Grooms for further discussion.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.