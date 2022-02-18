Favor and flight to freedom

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Joe Logan’s escape to freedom in 1822 tells of the treacherous fleeing of a runaway slave to Ohio before the Underground Railroad was formally structured. He was not only in pursuit of liberty, but in joining his young wife and a small child who had newfound freedom due to the kindness of strangers.

Joe Smith (named after his Master’s surname) was later called Joe Logan and was a slave belonging to John G. Smith in Granville County, North Carolina. He was a powerful and muscular man who used force when needed. Joe, who was around 25 years old, had married 17 -year old Jemima Williamson around 1817, and they had two small children. Jemima belonged to another branch of the Smith family.

In 1821, after her owner had passed away, Jemima was given to Jane Smith Williamson of Adams County instead of a $300 inheritance per Jane’s request. Jane was the niece of John G. Smith. Williamson and her brother Thomas traveled to NC and brought Jemima and one small child (one child had passed before Jane could make the trip to get them) to southern Ohio and freed them.

John G. Smith was quite attached to his slave, Joe, who served him as a personal attendant. Ms. Williamson bade her uncle give Joe to her to join his wife and child. However, Smith was not eager to let go of Joe and refused Jane her request. He offered she purchase Joe, but Jane could not raise the necessary funds.

Ms. Williamson departed with Jemima and her child without giving them a chance to say “goodbye” to Joe. One can imagine the fright and anxiety Jemima must have felt leaving her home and her husband. Her trust and her future were in the hands of Jane Williamson and the kindness of Williamson’s father, a former minister at the West Union Presbyterian Church. The Williamsons relocated from North Carolina to Adams County, Ohio, in 1805. They wanted to leave the tradition of slavery and raise their children in a place with higher principles.

Jemima was fortunate to land with Jane’s family, who were emancipators. Their estate, known as “The Beeches,” located outside of Bentonville (which is now the Hilltop Golf Course on Brown Road), was one of the first stations that would later become a part of the Underground Railroad. The Beeches became Jemima’s first home.

During a visit to The Beeches with his Master, Joe briefly reunited with his family. While visiting, he promised Jemima he would make his way back to her and plan his escape. On the 500-mile journey home to NC, Joe began charting his exodus. He befriended other slaves along the route and secured safe houses for his return.

And return, he did, savagely escaping confrontations with slave hunters and dogs along the way. At last, he arrived in Adams County, Ohio, in 1822. Even so, fugitive slave laws did not permit Joe to be considered a free man. He could have fled further north to Canada to obtain freedom, but Joe decided to stay with his family in Adams County. His decision led to fierce encounters. Logan was often compared to Hercules as he carried a great club and would beat any man or dog in pursuit of him.

Joe Logan was skillful with horses. General David Bradford, the owner of Bradford’s Tavern (now the Old Wayside Inn) in West Union and an abolitionist, offered Joe a hostler job. Bradford was an early participant with the Underground Railroad that ran through Adams County, of which West Union was a central hub. Bradford attended church at West Union Presbyterian, where like-mind abolitionist Reverend William Williamson presided.

From approximately 1822-1841, Joe and Jemima would most likely have resided in the servant’s quarters at The Beeches. In 1841, they attained land on the narrow dirt road that led from North Street to Logan’s home in West Union (now known as Logan’s Lane). They built a cabin that became a station for the Underground Railroad. Joe Logan proved to be a tremendous brave man living in a primarily white West Union and less than 20 miles from a slave state. This formerly enslaved person was now a conductor in the Underground Railroad helping and hiding other runaway slaves.

Joe had his enemies in West Union who tried to capture him and return him to NC. Logan became a force to be reckoned with and made it clear that he would rather die than be captured and returned to slavery. He threatened to kill as many of his pursuers as possible. Joe’s former Master is said to have known about Logan’s whereabouts. They often conversed when Smith visited his Ohio family. John G. Smith knew that Logan wouldn’t be taken alive and decided not to force a capture. Eventually, Joe and Jemima would try to convince folks that they had purchased his freedom for $200.00 in hopes to discourage slave hunters and make them believe that Joe was indeed a free Ohio resident.

Joe Logan lived the last 27 years in a “state” of freedom. He learned to read and write. He owned property and held a job. His job led to some edgy friendships with “fast men.” He attended the horse of one such man named Bill Lee. In 1849, Lee dropped his revolver during a drunken stupor, shooting Joe in the foot. The injury resulted in Logan developing a lockjaw and killing him in his prime at the approximate age of 52. Logan died, leaving his wife Jemima and several children. Jemima passed away on September 25, 1885, at 85.

Joe and Jemima’s is a story that shows the fragileness of freedom and the richness of black history. A tale of one gaining freedom by favor and another by fight and flight. May we honor their courage, their story, and their history.

(Many thanks to the Adams County Historical Society for their assistance with this story.)