By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

History was made at Manchester High School on Friday, February 11 as senior Isaiah Scott became the school’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, surpassing the record set by his father and current head coach, Greg Scott, who finished his career with 1,324 total points and held the record for 37 seasons.

Earlier this season, Isaiah had eclipsed the 1,000 point mark and since then had his eyes set on breaking his Dad’s record. Against Fayetteville on Friday night, that became a reality as a shot jumper in the paint put him at 1,235 career points.

The two photos above, provided by Crystal Roberts show the jump shot that gave Isaiah the record and then the hug afterwards with his father, the previous record holder.