Red-hot Portsmouth West rolls to 66-27 victory

West Union senior Maddie Taylor gets off a shot from the left side in action from the Lady Dragons’ tournament loss at Portsmouth west. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Bernie Cropper and his West Union Lady Dragons opened Division III sectional play on Saturday, February 12 and to say they ran into a buzz saw might be an understatement, The #26 seeded West Union girls were on the road for a sectional semi-final contest at # 7 seeded Portsmouth West and if home court advantage was ever a “thing”, it was Saturday for the Lady Senators. Shooting a blistering percentage from the field the Lady Senators lit it up from the opening tip off, scoring 27 first quarter points and never looking back as they ended the Lady Dragons’ season with a 66-27 triumph.

“ There girls are great kids,show up for practice, do their work,” said Coach Cropper in his postgame radio spot. “They got better as the year went by and it was a fun season. We lost several games but we prepared the best we could and our kids did the best they could do which makes it a successful year. The Southern Hills Athletic Conference is a really tough road, especially in our division.”

The game got out of control real quick on Saturday for Coach Cropper and his troops when Portsmouth West scored the game’s first 17 points, seeming hitting every shot from every spot on the floor, getting a basket “and one” from Lexi Deaver, and back-to-back three-pointers from Abby Adkins and Eden Cline and forcing Coach Cropper to burn three first quarter timeouts. The shell-shocked Lady Dragons finally got on the board at the 2:02 mark on a basket by Ashlah Staten, but that was all they got in the first with minutes. The Lady Senators finished the first period on a 10-0 run and led by an impressive 27-2.

Kudos to the West Union girls. Even facing an insurmountable deficit, the Lady Dragons continued to hustle and play hard, even though their shots just wouldn’t fall while the Lady Senators seemed to never miss. West Union found the range a bit better in the second stanza, getting three consecutive baskets from Molly Purcell, plus two scores from Staten and a pair of Lexie Rowe free throws. Unfortunate the on-target home team was firing in a quarter of three-pointers and the halftime deficit for West Union stood at 47-17.

Portsmouth West wasted no time in the third quarter getting the OHSAA running clock into action, starting the second half on a 6-0 run, finally broken by a pair of charity tosses from Purcell. The Lady Dragons got a late bucket from Staten but then allowed an offensive rebound and putback from West’s Sydney McDermott in the final seconds of the third that gave the home team a 60-21 advantage.

With the rapidly running time, the two teams played even at 6-6 in the final quarter, West Union getting baskets from Rowe and Olivia Lewis plus two free throws from Staten and with less than a minute to go, Coach Cropper pulled his four seniors to one final round of applause and the time ran out as the Lady Senators moved on to the sectional championship game, where they will face Rock Hill.

The winners hit 10 three-pointers in the game, led by five from Abby Adkins, accounting for all of her 15 points, tied for game0high honors with teammate Charlie Jo Howard. Lexi Deaver also hit double figures with 12

West Union finished their season with a 7-13 overall record and were led in scoring in their final outing by Molly Purcell’s 11 points with Ashlah Staten adding 10. In her final game, Lexie Rowe ended a record-breaking high school career with 5 points, ending her four years as the school’s all-time leading girls scorer at 1,092 points.

The sectional loss was the final high school game for West Union seniors Purcell, Rowe, Madison Taylor, and Kaitlyn Davis.

“These seniors are great kids, very coachable, and they will be missed at West Union, ” said Coach Cropper.

BOX SCORE

West Union

2 15 4 6 —27

Portsmouth West

27 20 13 6 —66

W. Union (27): Staten 4 2-2 10, Purcell 4 3-4 11, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Rowe 1 2-3 4, Team 10 7-9 27.

P. West (66): Pitts 1 0-0 2, Howell 4 0-3 8, Adkins 5 0-0 15, Cline 2 0-2 6, McDermott 1 0-0 2, Sayre 3 0-0 6, Deaver 5 2-3 12, Howard 6 0-0 15, Team 26 2-8 66,

Three-Point Goals:

P. West (10)- Adkins 5, Cline 2, Howard 3