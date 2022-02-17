These days the Ohio Division of Wildlife has their hands full, and I almost feel sorry for them. On the heels of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) discovery in 2014 from 24 captive deer in Holmes and Tuscarawas County in eastern Ohio, which was under disease surveillance until last August, two wild deer from eastern Ohio in Wyandot County during the 2020-21 deer season tested positive. This past season five additional deer in Wyandot County have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease including a doe in adjoining Marion County. All of Wyandot, and parts of Hardin and Marion counties are now under disease surveillance which means no hunting over corn, or deer feeders, mineral supplement, salt blocks or Trophy Rocks and deer hunters must comply with a whole new set of regulations.

If that wasn’t bad enough, it appears the wild turkey population is about to tank in Ohio, and some regulation changes are in the pipeline for future turkey seasons.

If there is any good news at least the walleye fishing on Lake Erie is holding up well.

The deer harvest numbers are out and thankfully there are still plenty of deer in Ohio as this season’s statewide take of 196,988 deer is down just a bit from the 2020-21 season when 197,735 deer were tagged by buckeye hunters. Locally, Adams County hunters bagged 3,138 deer this past season, up over 6 percent from last season. Brown County had 2,836, that’s 143 more deer tagged than last season. Scioto County deer hunters bagged 2,121 which is 11 more deer than last year. Pike County had 1,862 deer tagged, up about 100 deer from last season. Highland County hunters harvested 2,772 deer this past season, which is in the minus column by 89 over last deer season.

An interesting set of deer regulations has been submitted to the Ohio Wildlife Council. For counties yet unaffected by CWD, deer season dates remine mostly unchanged. Archery from Sept. 24 – Feb 5. Youth season Nov. 19-20, Deer gun Nov. 28 – Dec 4 and Dec 17-18. Muzzleloader Jan 7-10. Deer bag limit increases are proposed for 18-counties. Adams, Brown, Scioto, Pike, and Highland will remain a 3-deer limit county.

In the CWD surveillance area in Hardin, Marion, Wyandot, deer archery from Sept 1 -Feb 5, and a special early gun season, Oct 8-10, has been proposed.

On endangered and threatened species in Ohio 58 different species are proposed to be added, removed or changed.

In response to the declining wild turkey numbers, only one gobbler per season is in the works for spring of 2022. Proposed spring turkey season dates remain virtually unchanged. The proposed fall season dates however look to be reduced by three weeks after a dismal fall turkey season in 2021.

On the plus side of the ledger, Shawnee State Forest has grown by 1,252 acres. The new tract is located just inside the Scioto County line between Little Spruce Rd and Big Spruce Little Bear Road. A map of the new tract is viewable on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry Facebook page. Plans are for a section of the Buckeye Trail to be rerouted off the road and through the wooded area of the new addition.

Other good news locally, Lake White in Pike County is getting a Boater Education Center at Lake White State Park just off State Rte. 104 as you pass the lake. The new facility is expected to be completed by this spring at a cost of $852,400, and will feature a shelter with storage, restrooms, patio and pavilion area, and will host boater education courses and be available for community use.

The Buckeye Trail has been designated a “State Trail” in a ceremony at Burr Oak State Park last Saturday when ODNR Director Mary Mertz officially designated the 1,450-mile trail. The Buckeye Trail winds throughout Ohio, at its most southern point it goes through the Edge of Appalachia Preserve and Serpent Mound in Adams County. The State Trail designation solidifies the partnership between ODNR and the Buckeye Trail Association.