Most basketball fans have seen the giant hoops that cheerleaders and others create before games that the team’s player will come rushing through during pregame introductions. One such banner presented at Peebles High School before a game with Whiteoak last Friday night has created controversy, mainly on social media, among some who were offended by its content.

The writing on the banner said “Get ready to leave in a Trail of Tears, Round 2”, a reference to the fact that Peebles had already defeated Whiteoak once on the hardwood this season. Of course, “Trail of Tears” in a historical context refers to President Andrew Jackson’s 1838 forcing of the Cherokee nation to give up its lands east of the Mississippi River and to migrate to an area in present-day Oklahoma. The Cherokee people called this journey the “Trail of Tears,” because of its devastating effects, with thousands of people losing their lives in the march.

According to Peebles High School Principal, where the high school mascot is an Indian, the students who were involved in making the banner did not know about the historical Trail of Tears and were devastated when they were informed. Appelman says the controversy has been a teaching moment for students who now are familiar with the real “Trail of Tears”. Apparently, no adults saw the sign before it was brought out on to the court during pregame on Friday night.

Richard Seas, Superintendent of the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon to the local media.

“While we have no reason to believe that the students involved in making and displaying this sign intended to make light of a tragic part of our country’s history, we will continue to investigate the matter and we will take appropriate actions.”