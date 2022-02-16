Rebecca Ward, age 54 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Rebecca was born October 23, 1967 in West Union, Ohio to Shannon and Frances (Grooms) Ward. She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Crystal and Emily Williams.

Survivors include her parents, Frances and Shannon Ward of Winchester, Ohio; two daughters, Samantha Jane Williams of Blanchester, Ohio and Pamela Williams of Lexington, Kentucky; one son, Daniel Williams of Peebles, Ohio; three sisters, Charlene Cantrell, Kim Ward, and Clarissa McNeilan all of Winchester, Ohio; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Family of Rebecca Ward.