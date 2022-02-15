By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The People’s Defender would like to welcome and introduce Adams County to our newest editorial reporter, Mrs. Sherry Larson, who resides in West Union and brings a long list of life experiences, including writing, to her newest position.

Sherry comes to the Defender with a BA in Management Psychology with an MA in Ministry/Counseling and has worked in Social Services, as an Event Coordinator, in Property Management, and of course, a wealth of freelance writing experience. She also currently serves on the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“I’ve written sine I was a child,” says Larson. “Poetry and inspirational blogs/articles are my favorites.”

Sherry and her husband Kirk came to Adams County in sort of a unique way.

“Kirk retired early because COVID stopped his international traveling,” explained Larson. “We spent several weeks with our granddaughters during quarantine and knew we wanted to live closer to them. Kirk wanted hunting land and we were in search of dual property that could also serve as an event venue. Our son heard about the Garretson Farm in West Union and suggested we visit. The rest is history.”

“A year ago when we pulled into the property we now call ‘The Landing at Brush Creek’, I could feel the adventure. Kirk felt it too and it was the rare occasion where he couldn’t contain his excitement. I knew somehow, some way, we would call this place home and try desperately to live our Kirk’s words, ‘Livin’ the dream’.”

“A hunting property and a wedding venue is a tall order for two ‘older’ adults who should be retiring rather than jumping full force into the project of a lifetime,” Larson continued. “But looking at the lake, I could see sun-kissed cheeks and rainy days on a foggy hillside. I imagined late nights at the fire pit hanging out with loved ones and newbies who would soon become loved ones. Magic happens here- in relationships and community.”

“There is a Welsh word, cynefin (Kahnevin), that means a place where a person feels they belong and where the nature around you feels right and welcoming. For us, it is here, this is where we have landed.”

“Community involvement is key to any relocation. I sought ways to connect in Adams County as soon as we arrived here. Writing for The People’s Defender gives me a great opportunity to do two things that I love- writing and meeting new people. West Union is home now and I’d like to get good and acquainted.”

Sherry and her husband have two children, Anthony and his wife Jessica live in Lebanon, Ohio with their two children- Avery and Myles. Daughter Blake resides in Asheville, North Carolina.