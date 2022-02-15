Ruth Evelyn Texter, 90 years of age, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Manor, in Ripley, Ohio.

Evelyn was born in Ash Ridge, Ohio, on November 21, 1931, the daughter of the late John T. and Edna M (Rickey) Bailey.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Texter. She was also preceded by her brother, John T Bailey, Jr.; and four sisters, Carol Chinn, Mary Ellen Uebel, Betty Lou Bravard, and Margaret Jean Davis.

Evelyn is survived by her brother-in-law, Glenn Chinn, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.