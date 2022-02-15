The John and Tim Lewis Fine Arts and Science Scholarships are available to all graduating seniors in the Adams County region.

The scholarships are given in memory of Tim Lewis, son of Mrs. Judy, and the late John Lewis of Manchester. Both of which had a strong love and passion for the fine arts and science. John was a very helpful and creative man who taught biology and zoology for 30 years.

He enjoyed nature and not only the study of science, but also the study of art. Tim enjoyed both the sciences and arts; he received his Associates degree in Radiology, and went on to receive a Bachelors and Masters degree in the Fine Arts. The intent of the scholarships are to encourage the study of Fine Arts and/or Science towards a career in performance or education involving the arts and/or Sciences.

Applications and additional information are available from the Guidance Counselors at the county’s five high schools. Applications are now available and should be submitted via email. Deadline for applying is March 10, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded at the All-County Arts and Music Festival on March 24. Recipients’ families will be contacted prior to the event.