Johnny Bernard Little, 65 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati.

Johnny was born on May 15, 1956, in Kentucky, the son of the late Bernard and Hazel (Newman) Little.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a son, John Little of Peebles; and three daughters, Susanna Kidder of Peebles, Felicia (Carl) Hurd of Peebles, and Christa (Michael) Wright of Winchester

Johnny’s wishes were to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.