Jo Anne Turner Siders, 90, of Maysville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center. She worked many years for Mercy Health as an administrative coordinator, where she retired in 2000. Jo Anne was and active community volunteer and attended the Presbyterian Church of Williamsburg, Ohio, where she was Sunday School Superintendent and Sunday School teacher for many years. She was later active at the Presbyterian Church of Maysville, Kentucky. Jo Anne was born March 6, 1931 in Seaman, Ohio, the daughter of the late Virgil and Lucia Jenner Turner.

Mrs. Siders is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Ernest Siders, whom she married August 5, 1952 and has one daughter, Lu Anne and her husband Bruce Bellingham of Maysville, Kentucky and one son, David Siders of Cincinnati, Ohio. She has one grandson, Brandon and his wife, Whitney of Mason County, Kentucky and one granddaughter, Sarah Bellingham of Bells, Tennessee.

Following cremation, a visitation will be held at the Maysville Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 , followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Dougans officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056 or to the Mason County Animal Shelter, 301 River Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home of Maysville.