The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) Auxiliary is pleased to announce that they will be awarding three $1,000 scholarships to students of Adams County and ACRMC employees who are enrolled in a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care position.

Anyone interested and fitting the criteria is encouraged to apply. Applications can be obtained from ACRMC Facebook, school counselors or at the front desk of the hospital.

If you have questions, please contact Bill Jones at 937-205-0061.