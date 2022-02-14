Robert (Bobby) W. Mason, 63 of West Union, passed away peacefully, Thursday February 10, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born on November 17, 1958 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Emery and Florence Mason.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emery Mason and his brother, Steve Mason.

He was a graduate of West Union High School in 1978 where he enjoyed sports, especially football. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play and was an avid fan.

He is survived by his mother, Florence Mason and two sisters, Debbie (Jim) Pistole and Sherri Shiveley, all of West Union. He also had several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services per his request and he will be cremated, with a celebration of life at a later date, per the family.

Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is handling all arrangements.