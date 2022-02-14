Imogene Gilkison, 78 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. Imogene was born June 10, 1943 in Lewis County, Kentucky to the late George and Prudie (Beair) Cropper.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara and Janie Gilkison of West Union; one son, Billy Gilkison of West Union; and two brothers Billy Jo Cropper and Lovell Cropper, both of Vanceburg, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at noon at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.