Elizabeth JoAnn White, 92 of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born June 5, 1929 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Martin Lester Purdin, M.D. and Edith Lucille (Westervelt) Purdin, R.N. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Chester C. White, who died March 10, 1994; one son, Russell E. White, who died January 20, 2001; one daughter-in-law, Sara A. White; beloved step-mother, Ruth P. Cooper, who passed away June 24, 2007; and two sisters, Barbara Rothwell and Mary Esther Purdin.

JoAnn is survived by one son, Ronald L. White, M.D. of Conyers, Georgia; one daughter, Joyce A. White of Manchester; two grandsons, Joshua L. White of West Union and Jacob J. White (Amy Young) of New Plymouth, Ohio; two granddaughters, Sara L Furnish (Matthew) and Elisa M. Hall; four great granddaughters, Sara M. White, Alexis Sullender, Oliva Furnish and Willa White; five great grandsons, Mason J. White, Maxwell F. White, Tristan Furnish, Brody Hall and Brennan Hall; two sisters, Dorothy N. Young (Jay) of Hillsboro and E. Louise Moore (William) of Peebles; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

JoAnn attended both elementary and high school in West Union, graduating as class valedictorian in 1947. In addition to maintaining a home and raising her family she was employed outside of the home during those years by Nationwide Insurance, Adams Rural Electric, City Loan and Savings, Adams County Hospital and the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers Home Administration where she retired in 1994 after 20 years of service. After retirement she studied watercolor and other media under James Werline at Southern State Community College. A gifted artist, she painted mostly in watercolor winning numerous awards during her painting career. She was a member of the Bush and Art Guild, Chapter 72 Public Employee Retirees, Incorporated, National Association for Retired Federal Employees and Sycamore Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Adams County Art Council, C/O Mary Jane Campbell, 307 N. Market Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The private graveside funeral will be at The West Union I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Pastor Lee Dettwiller will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.