Brandi L. Erkenbrecher, 57 of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Hamilton County, Ohio.

She was born in the Hayswood Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky on August 20, 1964 to the late Shirley and Elmer Dale Rosser. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents Doris and Tony Wilson of Aberdeen, Ohio who raised her.

Brandi worked for Head Start Preschool in Ripley, Ohio for over 30 years. She loved working with children and the staff at the School and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband Jim of 30 years, three sons. Matt (Chandra) Collins of Sardinia, Ohio, Ryan (Alissa) Collins of Peebles, and Logan (Lacy) Collins of West Union; two granddaughters, Marissa Collins and Elleanor Collins; two grandsons, Landon and Lennex Collins; one step grandson, Liam Collins, a very special aunt, Sandra W. Hook of Morristown, Tennessee; two brothers, Scott Rooney of Eastgate, Ohio and Chris Doston of Manchester; two sisters, Nicole Dotson and Ericka Whitmire of Taylor, South Carolina; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

On behalf of Brandi’s wishes, she is to be cremated. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but she will never be forgotten.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home in Felicity, Ohio.