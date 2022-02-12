News Release

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2021. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Adams County

Named to the President’s List:

Manchester: Brayden Young

Peebles: Hayden Crum, Alan McCoy, Darby Mills, Emmilee Nichols, Annie Schmitz

Seaman: Louisa Roe, Morgan Shupert, Erin Simpkins, Myla Toole

West Union: Tori DeMeyer, Leila Hirsch, Molly Purcell, Alexa Rowe, Katelyn Seas, Vanessa Trotter

Winchester: Kelsey Cornette, Kaitlynn Crabtree, Laura Hesler, Abigail Hubbard, Sierra Kendall

Named to the Dean’s List:

Peebles: Remington Beckham, Lanie Johnston, Carrington McGlothin, Felessa Nichols, Christopher Norman, Avery Storer

Seaman: Cameron Campbell, Levi Jones, Kaitlyn Shreffler, Thomas Staggs, Tracy Stern, Allyson Williams

West Union: Avery Condon, Alexis Inskeep, Miranda Tumbleson

Winchester: Lauren Eiterman, Samara Myers, Brooke Robinson