West Union father and daughter make trip to Kansas City

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The bond between a father and daughter is always something special, but for a pair of West Union residents, that bond became even more special on January 30 as they made their way to the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Donnie Edgington and his daughter Britnee Inman, both Bengals fans of course, were able to share together those special moments as the Bengals defeated the Chiefs and earned a trip to Super Bowl LVI, something Bengals fans have waited 33 years for.

“I’ve been a Bengals fan since the days of Greg Cook,” said Edgington. “My Dad (Fred Edgington) was a Bengals fan way back and just passed it on.”

Edgington and his daughter did not originally have plans for a trip to Kansas City, but COVID stepped in and gave them an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“My daughter sent me a message and asked me if I wanted to go to Kansas City for the Bengals game.” Edgington recalled. “I was like sure, I’ve made road trips my entire life in law enforcement. She said a friend of hers and her husband had planned to go and both of them ended up with COVID, so we made the decision to go. We left about two o’clock on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29) and drove to Columbia, Missouri, about an eight-hour drive. We stayed there and drove the rest of the way in the next day, another hour and a half.”

“Arrowhead reminded me a lot of the old Riverfront Stadium, over 50 years old. There were Bengals fans everywhere and I know Bengals fans think they know how to tailgate, but those Kansas City fans took that to a new level. We were out away from the actual city of Kansas City and it’s just one big huge parking lot right in front of the stadium and some of those tailgates looked like a Golden Corral with their big spreads. Down in one corner by the baseball stadium was where the Bengals tailgates were set up. Jeff Ruby had his big bus there and a lot of hollering and a lot of Who Dey. We hung out there for a little while but I had just had major back surgery so we headed for inside around noon.”

“It was absolutely the loudest place I have ever been in my life,” Edgington continued. “Our seat were about 20 rows from the top in the upper deck and that was fine. Kansas City fans were kind, but man were they obnoxious. The lady who sang the national Anthem, started with an ‘A’ or something and when she started to sing no words were coming out. The whole stadium then sang the National Anthem, gave me goosebumps. It was amazing.”

“We were taking some really hard ribbing there when it looked bad at 21-3, but you could sense the change in the stadium when the Chiefs went down the field before halftime and weren’t able to get any points. You could tell the Bengals changed things at halftime, Burrow started doing Burrow things, the running game started going, and things looked better. Of course, the Kansas City fans were still screaming and hollering that they’ve ‘still got this’ and at the end of the game when the Chiefs won the toss, it was ‘This is over’, ‘You guys are going home’, ‘Mahomes is going to go right down the field’. They were quite confident but we did have some Bengals fans around us and you could hear the Who Dey chants, especially after the interception, from the Chiefs fans it was ‘We’re gonna lose this game’.”

“It took me back to watching the Super Bowl with my Dad in 1989 and that feeling,” Edgington said. “I was happy for all the young kids like my grandkids who are big fans and it’s such a thrill to see them experience this. I love sports but 50 interrupted hours with my daughter was more than special, an irreplaceable thing. Have you ever been in a moment? After the game, we went down to field level when they were giving out the trophy and people were yelling at the players and all. I was standing there with my daughter and it was a moment that I just didn’t want it to end. When you turn to walk out of the stadium and you turn around and look back and realize that the time is now moving towards its end. You get in that moment and you don’t want it to end, it’s real emotional. Just thinking back to how big a Bengals fan my father was, he and I were at the last playoff game the Bengals won before this year.”

“Even if the Bengals had lost, I would have walked out of there saying what a wonderful season they had and what a wonderful trip it had been for me and my daughter. Winning the game made it that much more special but overall there would have been very little to be disappointed with.”

Edgington is very confident about the Bengals’ chances for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“44-19 Bengals.”