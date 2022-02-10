By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

HMW is the latest one-stop-shop serving the community with a wide range of locally made products.

HMW opened on Jan. 8 and is owned by Krissy Woolums.

“We have a lot of crafty individuals in the county. I wanted to give them a place to showcase their beautiful items and support their families,” said Woolums.

The namesake was inspired by her grandmother, Hazel Marie Woolums, who passed away in March.

“We have sublimation shirts, hoodies, schoolwear, a wide variety of handmade jewelry, homemade wreaths, crocheted animals, Magnolia Farms goat milk soaps and lotions, body scrubs, lip balms, wood signs, mugs, totes, wax melts, paint kits, home decor and much more. I have over 20 different vendors,” said Woolums. She plans to add even more to the store by inviting in more local vendors.

HMW is located at 539 East Main Street in West Union. Currently, the hours of operation for HMW are Wednesday-Thursday 3 to 6 p.m., Friday 12-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 to 6 p.m.

“We invite everyone to come down and support our local vendors. We have a lot to offer,” she said.