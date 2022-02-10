By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Buy some more numbers for the banners at Peebles High School. In her first year as the varsity girls head coach, Sidney Pell and her Lady Indians are bringing home another Southern Hills Athletic Conference small school division championship. Heading into sectional tournament play, the Peebles girls stand at 15-5 overall and won the small school title with an 11-2 conference mark.

The Lady Indians capped off their fine season in the SHAC on Wednesday, February 9 on their home court as they entertained the Fairfield Lady Lions, a team which had just clinched second place in the big school division on Monday with a win at North Adams. That being said, Wednesday night’s contest was a good test for Pell and her troops and they proved up to the task, handing the Lady Lions their third conference loss by a final score of 48-37.

The Lady Indians trailed Fairfield 10-8 after one quarter, but a big 18-6 advantage in the second stanza gave them a lead they never relinquished. Peebles was paced in scoring by the duo of Payton Johnson and Kenzie Morrison, both of whom scored 15 points, and between them were an impressive 15 for16 from the free throw line.

The Lady Indians will open sectional tournament play on February 16, hosting Whiteoak, a team they have already handled easily two times in the regular season. A win there move the Peebles girls into the Division IV district semi-finals on February 19 at Piketon High School.