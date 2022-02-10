Win gives Fairfield second place in SHAC big school division

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021-22 regular season came to a close on Monday, February 7 for Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils as they hosted the Fairfield Lady Lions on Senior Night in a game that did have some bearing on the final standings in the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, With Eastern Brown winning the big school crown with their perfect 13-0 conference mark, the Lady Devils and Lady Lions were in a second place battle, and a North Adams win would have put the two teams in a second place tie, and ultimately would have given the Lady Devils second place outright when the Lady Lions lost two nights later in Peebles,

But that was not the way the cards fell on Monday nigh tin Seaman, as the problem that has haunted the North Adams girls all season reared its ugly head again, the inability to consistently make shots. On Monday, the Lady Devils missed countless opportunities close to the basket and in the end, it would be their downfall as they lost a heartbreaking 41-39 decision to the Lady Lions.

Things began well for the Lady Devils when Lizzie Gill nailed a three-pointer from the corner on their first possession, but the Lady Lions bounced back with scores on their first three possessions to take a 6-5 lead on a basket by Madison Bronner. The Lady Devils then built a little cushion with a 6-0 run, baskets from Kenlie Jones, Sierra Kendall, and Laney Ruckel, the latter two coming after Fairfield turnovers. The visitors closed the first quarter with a jumper by Emma Fouch that cut the North Adams lead to 11-9.

Both teams were sluggish on offense in the opening minutes of the second period and a Jones basket at the 5:48 mark made it 14-9 North Adams, The Lady Lions then answered with their own 6-0 run, a bucket by Peyton Magee giving her team back the lead at 15-14 with 3:54 left in the half. But withing 10 seconds, the scoreboard flipped again on a Ruckel hoop for the home team. That score began a 6-0 run to end the half as baskets by Jones and Keetyn Hupp sent North Adams to the locker room with a 20-15 advantage.

The story of the third quarter was the inability of the Lady Lions to take care of the basketball and the Lady Devils took advantage, though if some more shots had fallen the home team could have potentially put the game out of reach. A basket by Ainsley Grooms at the 4:!2 mark put North Adams up 24-17 and when Ruckel later drained a three-ball and Kendall scored off another Fairfield turnover, the lead stretched to double digits at 29-19. After the Lady Lions got an old-fashioned three-point play from Fouch, North Adams senior Morgan Shupert brought the home crowd to their feet when she fired in a three-pointer at the buzzer to give her team a 32-22 lead heading into the fourth frame.

You can likely count on one hand the number of times that a Rib Davis-Coached team has taken a double figure lead into the final quarter and come up on the short end, but Monday night turned out to be one of those nights. Fairfield opened the fourth period with an 8-1 run that cut the North Adams lead down to 33-30 with 4:38 to play. The Lady Devils finally got a fourth quarter field goal with Hupp putting one home, but the Lady Lions answered with an Ella Newkirk that closed the gap to 35-33, and when a Lady Devils turnover resulted in a bucket by Fouch, the game was tied.

That deadlock was broken when Fouch drilled a three-pointer to give the Lady Lions their first lead since the second quarter. North Adams got one of two from the charity stripe from Ruckel to pull within two, but that was matched by a Fouch free throw on the other end. A drive and score by Ruckel with 1:40 left gave new hope to the home faithful, but their Lady Devils only mustered one point the rest of the way, that being a Jones free throw with 12.2 seconds to go.

Two free throws from Magee had given Fairfield a 41-38 advantage which the Jones free throw cut to two and the Lady Devils ended up with the game’s last possession with a chance to either tie or win, bu the Lady Lions’ defense stood solid and did not allow the Lady Devils any kind of decent shot attempt and the final seconds ran out on the “W” that clinched second place for the visitors.

Fairfield’s conference record improved to 10-2 overall (10-3 final after the Peebles loss) and they were led in scoring on Monday by senior Emma Fouch’s 15 points, 8 of those coming in the decisive fourth quarter rally. Madison Bronner also hit double figures, adding 10 points for the winners.

The loss dropped North Adams to 16-5 overall, 9-4 in conference play. Laney Ruckel was the only Lady Devils to reach double figures on Monday, scoring 13, with Kenlie Jones adding 7.

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, the Lady Devils began Division III sectional tournament play on Thursday night as they hosted the Chesapeake Lady Panthers. The results of that contest were not available at press time but watch for them is a future issue of The People’s Defender.

BOX SCORE

Fairfield

9 6 7 19 —41

North Adams

11 9 12 7 —39

Fairfield (41): Newkirk 2 0-0 5, Fouch 6 2-4 15, Magee 1 2-2 4, Donley 0 1-2 1, Bronner 4 2-2 10, Haines 3 0-0 6, Team 16 7-10 41.

N. Adams (39): Shupert 1 0-0 3, Kendall 2 0-0 4, Grooms 2 0-0 4, Hupp 2 0-0 4, Ruckel 5 2-4 13, Brand 0 1-2 1, Jones 3 1-2 7, Gill 1 0-0 3, Team 16 4-8 39.

Three-Point Goals:

Fairfield (2)- Newkirk 1m Fouch 1

N. Adams (3)- Shupert 1, Ruckel 1, Gill 1