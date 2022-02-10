By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Happy Valentine’s Day! Valentine’s Day is next Monday. Have you given thought into ways you could brighten not only a loved one’s day but maybe a stranger’s day as well? The way things are these days, there are many who maintain a status of isolation as much as possible. A call to someone you have not to spoken to in a while; a card or letter is still gratefully received; smile behind your mask because it still shows in your eyes to those around you; or a compliment of any kind makes the receiver feel good and yourself as well.

Did you know that in the 1700s in England, Valentine’s Day began to resemble the day as we know it today. At this time lovers began to express their love with gifts of flowers, candy and cards, which were called ‘valentines’. Interesting Valentine’s Day Facts:

· Valentine`s Day is the second most popular day of the year for sending cards, second only to Christmas.

· The phrase to wear your heart on your sleeve has historical meaning. In the middle-ages young people would draw the name of their valentine from a bowl. They had to wear the name on their sleeve for one week.

· The first Valentine`s Day candy box was invented by Richard Cadbury in the late 19th century.

· On Valentine`s Day, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell applied for his telephone patent.

· Cupid is the son of Venus. Venus was the god of beauty and love.

· After St. Valentine was buried, Julia, the daughter of his jailor, planted an almond tree with pink blossoms near his grave. The almond tree today is a symbol of lasting friendship and love.

From Go4Life – Exercising with Heart Disease: – Exercise is safe for almost everyone. In fact, studies show that people with arthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease benefit from regular exercise and physical activity. In some cases, exercise actually can improve some of these conditions. You may want to talk with your doctor about how your health condition might affect your ability to be active. Read more below.

To keep your heart healthy, be more physically active. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most or all days of the week. It doesn’t have to be done all at once—10-minute periods will do.

Other important ways to take care of your heart:

· If you smoke, quit. It’s never too late to get some benefit from quitting smoking.

· Follow a heart-healthy diet. Choose low-fat foods and those that are low in salt. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, and foods high in fiber.

· Keep a healthy weight. Your healthcare provider can check your weight and height to learn your BMI (body mass index). A BMI of 25 or higher means you are at risk for heart disease, as well as diabetes and other health conditions.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: “Nobody trips over mountains. It is the small pebble that causes you to stumble. Pass all the pebbles in your path and you will find you have crossed the mountain.” ~Author unknown