Press Release

Communities in Southeast Ohio are receiving more than $17 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements. The loans were approved between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The lower interest rates will save these communities more than $14 million.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $159.9 million in loans during the fourth quarter of 2021, including $22 million in principal forgiveness. Combined, Ohio communities will save more than $44.5 million when compared to market-rate loans. The projects are improving Ohio’s surface water quality and the reliability and quality of Ohio drinking water systems.

Ohio EPA financed approximately $797 million for public works projects in 2021, saving communities more than $166 million in interest when compared to market-rate loans. This includes $10.6 million in principal forgiveness loans to 72 local health districts to help lower income homeowners repair or replace failing home sewage systems.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the following Central Ohio projects are receiving funding:

Cadiz is receiving $5.3 million to rehabilitate and replace the South and Center collection system lines and separate stormwater lines from the sanitary sewer system. The loan includes $3.2 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.

West Union is receiving $3.3 million to eliminate household sewage treatment systems in the Panhandle region for approximately 60 homes and businesses and connect them to the West Union sewer system. The loan includes $3 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.

Frankfort is receiving $2.9 million to make improvements to the existing sewer system and wastewater treatment plant. The loan includes $1.6 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.

New Boston is receiving $2.6 million in principal forgiveness to construct combined sewer overflow improvements in the village.

Scioto Water Inc. is receiving approximately $1.6 million for two projects that include installing a main pressure reducing valve station and 5,800 linear feet of water main in the Franklin Furnace area and replacing a steel storage tank with a larger glass-lined storage tank.

Cambridge is receiving $1 million in principal forgiveness to replace approximately 200 lead service lines.

Philo is receiving $37,834 for the planning and engineering design of a project to replace water lines and a booster station.

Created in 1989, the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) helps communities improve their wastewater treatment systems. The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA), started in 1998, provides loans for improvements to community drinking water systems and nonprofit, noncommunity public water systems. Both programs offer below-market interest rate loans, which can save communities a substantial amount of money compared to a market-rate loan.

Ohio EPA’s state revolving fund (SRF) loans are provided to communities to build and upgrade wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, upgrade home sewage treatment systems, better manage stormwater, address combined sewer overflows, and implement other water quality-related projects. Financial assistance helps support planning, design, and construction activities and enhances the technical, managerial, and financial capacity of these systems. WPCLF loans also make possible the restoration and protection of some of Ohio’s highest quality water bodies through the fund’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program.

Ohio’s SRF loan programs are partially supported by annual federal capitalization grants and have grown substantially over time because of the revolving nature of the loan issuance and payments back into the fund. The SRF programs are managed by Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance, with assistance from the Ohio Water Development Authority. Ohio EPA is responsible for program development and implementation, individual project coordination, and environmental and other technical reviews/approvals of projects seeking funds. The Ohio Water Development Authority provides financial management of the SRF funds.

More information about the SRF loan program is available at: https://epa.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/epa/divisions-and-offices/environmental-financial-assistance.