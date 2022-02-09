Submitted News

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m., on January 4, 2022, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief WULS, JR Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Steve Rothwell, Paul Brown, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on December 14, 2021 with the revision on page 1050, next to last sentence, should be Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills with a credit card billing, no receipt issued for a parking garage, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of December in the net amount of $2279.88, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to accept the Committees appointed by the Mayor, to serve from 1- 1-2022 to 12-31-2022, first name will be the chairperson: Cemetery: John R Lafferty, Mary Jane Campbell, Mark Brewer, Jerry Kirker; Finance: Mark Brewer, Jason Francis, Randy Brewer, Jerry Kirker; Insurance: Mary Jane Campbell, Randy Brewer, John R. Lafferty, Jerry Kirker; Payroll Register: Donna Young, Clerk, Treasurer; Police and Safety: Randy Brewer, Jason Francis, Mary Jane Campbell, Jerry Kirker, Shelley Gifford; Record Retention: Tanya Johnson, John R. Lafferty, Treasurer, Solicitor; Tax Levy Renewals: Randy Brewer, Council, Clerk, Treasurer, Village Administrator, Fire Chief, Police Chief; Personnel: Jason Francis, Donna Young, Mark Brewer, Jerry Kirker; EMS & Fire: Jerry Kirker, Shelley Gifford, Danni Studebaker, Donna Young, J.R. Kirker; second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

The Mayor requested a nomination for President of Council. Mark Brewer nominated John R. Lafferty, Lafferty declined the position. Mary Jane Campbell nominated Jason Francis, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, Francis will be Council President.

Motion by Mark Brewer to have addition to the agenda, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to remove Steve Rothwell from the Zoning Board and add Council member Mary Jane Campbell, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2021- 14 water rates to the customers of the West Union Water/Sewer Department motion by Mark Brewer for the 3rd reading, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote; 4 yea, Jason Francis, Mary Jane Campbell – nay, ordinance passed.

Resolution 2022-1 authorizing the Village Clerk to reallocate appropriations in 2022, motion by Jason Francis, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Ordinance 2022-1 set Appropriations for 2022, first reading.

Council member Mark Brewer set a Finance Committee meeting for January 25, 2022, 6 p.m., on the Appropriations Ordinance and payroll.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator”

1. The SR 41 Shared Use Project is on hold for the winter.

2. The Panhandle Project will be starting; they are waiting on a manhole.

3. The Wastewater Treatment Plant Project is in the final stage. There has been a landslide by the creek.

4. Kirker stated there were some personnel problems with COVID, no action was taken.

5. The Water/Sewer reports will be available at the next Council meeting.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council the Squad had 216 runs for the month of December for a total of 2262 for the year 2021. So far, in January the squad had 16 runs.

At this time, the Mayor read a resignation letter from Lindsey Cline. Motion by Jason Francis to accept Cline’s resignation, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Discussion on the amount of calls the Life Squad has received from the Dispatch office since the first of the year, no action was taken.

The Solicitor spoke on the Townships’ ordinances for the Life Squad, and also the lawsuit with the Adams County Commissioners.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief told Council the new part-time officer has not started yet.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief informed Council the Fire Department had 491 calls for the year 2021. He also told Council that Council members Francis and Campbell have been helping the Fire Department with some grants.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor, discussed several items with Council: UDF turn lane; unemployment claim; the Leo Cassidy lawsuit; the joining the Ohio Municipal League, motion by Mark Brewer to join for the membership amount of $800, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Treasurer Shelley Gifford asked the Solicitor about information on the HRSA grant money. She wanted to know if this money could be used for payments for the Life Squad’s new truck. Mayes answered that the money could be used for the payment.

Mayor Buda told Council that Kaitlynn Welch has gone to part-time status in the Mayor’s Court office. She will no longer receive insurance.

Motion by Jason Francis to accept appointment of Council member Randy Brewer, Council member Mark Brewer, Stephen Myer, William Boone and Dr. Matt Armstrong as the Board members of the West Union Volunteer Fire Fighters’ Dependent Fund, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: 4 yea, Mark Brewer and Randy Brewer abstain, motion passed.

Council discussed having a meeting with Tiffin, Liberty, and Brush Creek Townships, with members from each township, no date was set.

The Mayor discussed House Bill 512 with Council, no action was taken. Council member Mark Brewer spoke on a few grants for the Police Department, no action was taken.

Council member Francis told Council that the BMV had the air conditioning on last week. Kirker will get a price on moving the thermostat to the hallway. Francis also asked if committee meetings could be held anytime. The Solicitor said yes, but it must be posted. Francis told the committee chairs to tell the Clerk and have her post place, time, and date of meeting.

Francis requested an executive for personnel for Fire Department, overtime and COVID. Council member Mary Jane Campbell requested a purchase of an Evolution Safe Pace speed sign, Kirker will look into this matter.

Council member Donna Young discussed money that the Land Bank has received. The Land Bank has received 1.5 million dollars to remove homes. After the building has been removed the land stays in the land owner’s name. Motion by Donna Young for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel – Fire Department, overtime, COVID, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Donna Young to return to regular session, second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Randy Brewer to adjourn, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned