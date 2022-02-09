Mrs. Ella Mae (Beam) Jodrey, age 89, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on February 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Ella was born June 28, 1932 at the family home in Winchester, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Esther (Eckman) Beam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Junior Jodrey, who passed away on June 4, 2002; her brothers, Harlan (Mary) Beam and Paul (Betty) Beam; her sisters, Hazel (Harold) Hughes, Ethel Beam, and Harriet (Ernest) Hatton; a daughter, Cindy Jodrey; and grandchildren, Jason Jodrey, Eden Jodrey, Grace Jodrey, and Kayla Riley.

Ella is survived by her 16 children, Ronnie Jodrey, Steve (Donna) Jodrey, Linda (Russell) Glasgow, Bob (Debbie) Jodrey, Sharon (Charlie) Griffith, Joyce Jodrey, Randy Jodrey, John (Kathy) Jodrey, Kathy (Kelley) Campbell, Terry (Teresa) Jodrey, Patty Jodrey, Mark (Julie) Jodrey, Brian (Kim) Jodrey, Kristi Knoche, Tina Jodrey, and Greg (Carolyn) Jodrey. Ella will be missed by her 33 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

Ella joined the Eckmansville Presbyterian Church in her early teens. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1949, and married Earl Junior Jodrey on September 17, 1949. They had been married for 63 years at the time of his passing in 2002. Ella devoted herself to caring for her family and home.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Tom Claibourne will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.