Dennis Ray “Denny” Brooks, 66 of West Union, Ohio passed from this life on February 7, 2022 surrounded by his family. Denny was born on October 2, 1955 in West Union Ohio, to George and Edna Mae Bennett Brooks of West Union Ohio.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 25 years, Chris Ann Summers Brooks of West Union; sons Chad (Anya) Brooks of Peebles and Marty (Jamie) Doan of Arlington Heights; grandchildren, Layne Brooks of Peebles, Infinity Doan of Lockland, Sheriann and Charles Martin “JR” Doan of Arlington Heights, Tiffany and Brent Berry, and Faith and Jacob Phillips of Reading; four great-grandchildren and honorary grandchildren Isabella and Sophia Paul of West Union; sister Charlotte (Bobby) Hargett of Union, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Debbie Sue Dryden-Brooks, brother Kenny Brooks, and sisters Brenda Lewis and Judy Gray.

Dennis loved all things outdoors, mowing his yard, working in his garden, woodworking and building a fire in his firepit and enjoying the serenity of the outdoors.

He was an avid Beatles fan and enjoyed watching football, especially the Bengals with his “bestest friend”, his dog Belda. He was a driver for Adams County Senior Citizens in West Union and enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of his co-workers and patients.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Boyd Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.