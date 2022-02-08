By Kristy Watters

4-H provides positive youth development with hands on learning opportunities for youth. Project work is specifically designed to fit youths’ needs and abilities at different ages and stages of development. There are over 200 projects youth in Adams County can choose from to learn skills, put them into practice, and develop confidence in their abilities to use those skills in their future.

The 4-H program is more than project work. It has been developed using the Eight Essential Elements as a foundation for positive youth development.

Essential Element 1: A positive relationship with a caring adult. 4-H provides an opportunity for youth to interact with adult volunteers outside their family unit. 4-H Volunteers provide guidance, set boundaries, and encourage our young people to meet expectations. Adult volunteers are often mentors, guides, and friends.

Essential Element 2: An inclusive environment. 4-H is a place for everyone! An inclusive environment is one where all members and families feel welcome and supported. 4-H creates a sense of belonging, encouraging, and supporting members with positive, specific feedback and celebrating the successes of all.

Essential Element 3: A safe emotional and physical environment. 4-H should be a place where our youth do not fear their emotional or physical well-being. Programming is designed to take place in safe learning environments with trained, screened volunteers.

Essential Element 4: Opportunity for mastery. Building knowledge, skills, and attitudes and demonstrating the competence to utilize those skills is mastery. Mastery will look different for youth at different ages and abilities and is a process that occurs over time.

Essential Element 5: Engagement in learning. Youth who are engaged in the subject matter develop connections and deeper understanding. Hands on learning helps keep our young people engaged and attentive. 4-H encourages self-reflection, offering youth the

opportunity to learn through trial and error and self-correct when needed. Engaged learners are more motivated, more creative, and learn at a higher level.

Essential Element 6: Opportunity to see oneself as an active participant in the future. By encouraging peer to peer learning, older youth mentoring, and adult guidance, youth can connect skills they are learning in 4-H to their futures. The ability to envision themselves in older teens and adult mentors gives youth hope and optimism about their futures.

Essential Element 7: Opportunity for self-determination. Youth who participate in 4-H can choose projects, effort, participation. Allowing youth choice and autonomy demonstrates the effects of self-influence. Choosing projects of interest, providing maximum effort, and participating fully offers better results. Youth are provided active choice and support to succeed.

Essential Element 8: Opportunity to value and practice service to others. Service to the community is one of the most important aspects of the 4-H program. This introduces young people to the concept of giving of oneself, whether that be time, skills, or goods. Finding yourself often begins with losing yourself in the service of others.

The Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline is February 15. Enroll today by visiting http://oh.4honline.com. If you have questions or need assistance, feel free to call the Extension Office at 937-544-2339. Learn more about joining Adams County 4-H by visiting https://go.osu.edu/JoinAdams4H, following us on Facebook at Ohio State – Adams County 4-H, and subscribing to our blog at https://u.osu.edu/AdamsCounty4H.

4-H, the positive youth development program of The Ohio State University, is open to all eligible youth without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability.

Upcoming Dates in Adams County 4-H:

• February 11- Ohio 4-H Conference Registrations due to the Extension Office4-H Volunteers and Teens encouraged to attend!

• February 12- New 4-H Volunteer Orientation, 9 – 11 a.m., Annex Conference Room. Newly added date!

• February 12 & 13- Teen Winter Retreat, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp, *New Date

• February 15- Adams County 4-H Enrollment deadline. Enroll today at https://oh.4honline.com. Returning families please use your existing profile and do not create a new profile. For assistance call the Extension Office at 937-544-2339. Deadline, 4 p.m, Extension Office for:

· Payment of Assessments

· Horse Production Contracts

· Livestock Exhibitor Agreements

· Club Book Orders

· Market Chick, Poult, and Duck Orders

· Candy Orders

· Revolution of Rabbit application

• February 15- Ohio 4-H Scholarship applications due

• February 25- Adams County 4-H and Chad Downing Scholarship applications due

• February 28- Adams County Beekeeper Scholarship applications due More information at https://adamssoilandwater.org

• March 12- Ohio 4-H Volunteer Conference, Columbus Convention Center