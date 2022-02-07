Nancy Grooms, age 70 years of Lynx, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Nancy was born October 31, 1951 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Jim & Goldie (Robinson) Richard.

Survivors include her husband Kelly Grooms of Lynx; two sons, Brandon Grooms of Lynx and Brett Grooms of West Union; one sister, Sue Black of West Union; one brother Jimmy Richard of Manchester; and six grandchildren.

Nancy’s wishes were to be cremated. Burial will be in the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.