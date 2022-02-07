Hubert Black, Jr., age 62 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Hubert was born January 20, 1960 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Le Merle Mayes and Hubert Black, Sr.

Survivors include his father, Hubert Black, Sr. and wife of Mobile, Alabama; Fiancé Sheila Jones of West Union; two sons, Jay Black and Melissa of Mobile, Alabama and Jessica Black of Phoenix, Arizona; stepchildren Jonathon Gard and Kim of Parker, Colorado, Melissa Johnson and Chad of Waynesville, Ohio, Julie Joyce of Wilmington, Ohio, and Eric Jones and Abby of Cataula, Georgia; two sisters, LeAnne Fountain of Augusta, Kentucky and Tempe Blaszyk of Galax, Virginia; and several grandchildren.

Hubert is to be cremated.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.