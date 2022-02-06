Johnson resigns as clerk at West Union Council meeting

By Ashley McCarty

The West Union Village Council had quite a shock at their January 25 meeting with the resignation of a long-time Village employee.

A motion by Councilwoman Donna Young to rescind Ordinance 2021-14 Water Rates to customers of the West Union Water and Sewage Department was seconded by Councilman John Lafferty, the council agreed.

“Can I come back with another proposal?” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

Young said yes.

A motion by Young to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on January 14, 2022, was seconded by Councilman Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

“I met with the Land Bank, and I did present them with the properties that [Enforcement Officer] Stan [Matthews] wants to be cleaned up. They are applying for that $1.5 million on the first of February. There is $500,000 of that money they can use on this kind of stuff. I gave the list of properties to Holly Johnson to be worked on. Mary Jane Campbell asked about the speed limit signs. I do have a copy of the price. The cheapest one is around $2,599. They have a solar battery. It doesn’t keep track of the speed, it just shows the speed. I would like to purchase one through the village and get it started. We can see how it works,” said Kirker.

Before purchasing the SafePace Evolution 11 Feedback Sign in the amount of $2,599, the Village will research funding options.

“I made the recommendations for blacktopping for 2022. I would like to put that in the paper around the first of March to start getting quotes,” said Kirker.

Blacktop List 2022:

– Walnut/Wilson Drive to Chestnut Ridge

– Mound/Main Street to Mulberry Street

– Mound/South Street to Walnut Street

– Cemetery Road in Lovejoy

Blacktop List 2023:

– North/Cross Street to West Street

– Market/Walnut Street to South Street

– Cross/Main Street to Walnut Street

West Union Life Squad Assistant Chief Danni Studebaker reported 135 runs for January.

“We did get our territory back, so the runs have really increased over the last couple of weeks. We had a meeting with Adams County EMS and Sheriff [Kimmy] Rogers. We came to a mutual agreement that we will continue to cover our area, and they will be our backup. That’s worked out really well. Kylie Walters became a basic EMT about a month ago. She’s wanting to move to squad, also,” said Studebaker.

Police Chief Tim Sanderson reported that the new part-time hire, Shane Young, has begun working.

“He’s doing a pretty good job. I’m not saying we’re going to lose another officer, but we might. He’s already working part-time for the Sheriff’s Dept. Right now he says he’s not going to leave, but when you’re looking at almost $5 more dollars on the hour –” said Sanderson.

– I don’t know, he lamented.

“I asked the Mayor’s Court to prepare a listing of the quarter of a million dollars in outstanding fines and fees. Our solicitor is looking into the possibility of us publicizing that list. There are some people paying payments, and we can discuss that. My thought is, if you don’t pay your property taxes, you will be put in the paper,” said Francis.

West Union Fire Department Chief J.R. Kirker reported 38 runs for January.

“We got the grant that we filled out back in November. We got $26,395.85. It can be used for radios, only. We’re getting ready to fill out an equipment grant. It’s $15,000. The FEMA grant closed on Jan. 21. Hopefully, by July or August, we will hear something on that,” said Kirker.

Next on the agenda was opening the floor to each elected official. Clerk Tanya Johnson presented a letter to the council.

“After careful consideration, I have made the decision to resign. Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation from the Village Clerk position. The effective date will be March 31, 2022,” said Johnson.

A motion by Mark Brewer to accept the resignation of Clerk Tanya Johnson, effective March 31, 2022, was seconded by Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

Kirker informed the council of the passing of former Adams County Sheriff Ray Pendell. Council had a moment of silence.

A motion by Councilwoman Mary Jane Campbell to enter into executive session was seconded by Lafferty, the council agreed.

With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.