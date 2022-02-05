My husband works night shift, and I do the best I can to make sure he gets all the sleep he possibly can. But, when two of our water pipes busted and water was shooting into the house, I rushed into the room seeking his help, comfort, and superior knowledge. Failing to sound relaxed, my urgency gushed like the water from the broken pipes. His eyes shot open, and he quickly got out of bed, giving me the exact instructions that I needed to tackle to immediate issue. He continued to help me fix the whole problem.

This situation got me thinking. Any time something throws us into a tumult we have a helper, a comforter, and a guide with superior knowledge ready to act. Our emergencies don’t catch God off guard, He sees all and is ready to help us when we go to Him.

There will be times when we run to God frantic, urgent, and seeking His immediate aid. Other times we walk beside Him, hearing His still small voice in the calm of the day. It’s reassuring to know without a doubt that when we need Him, He is already waiting to help.

God doesn’t need us to give Him a run-down of the problems that assail us, but He desires our communication so that He can calm us, reassure us, and guide us because we are asking Him. In our most desperate and needy moments, He will be there as He is during our calm and peaceful moments. His answer might not be immediate deliverance, but His ways are better than ours. He sees what we cannot.

God’s objective is to produce mature, God-honoring disciples who trust Him above all, love Him, and love other people. This type of person is forged through the hardships, molded through the treacherous, and polished through the painful.

Run to Him. He is good. His powers are without measure. His attention is without fail. His love is without limits. His knowledge is without compare. His plan is without flaw. Run to Him in the good and the bad. Let Him see your heart, the beautiful and pure, the needy and the hurting. Hide nothing from His loving eyes because He stands ready to help and ready to guide. Never forget He is there. Never hesitate to run to Him. Never doubt He has the situation under control.

“ I raise my eyes toward the mountains- where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2