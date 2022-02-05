By Marsha McCormick,

SNAP-Ed PA

OSU extension, Adams County

While eggs are a staple in most households, we may not think of them as the main source of protein for a meal. We often eat eggs along with a meat source of protein such as sausage, ham, or bacon.

Two eggs are equal to one serving of meat as a protein source and are not only a source of high-quality protein but are also gluten-free and contain zero carbohydrates. A large egg has only 80 calories and 1.5 grams of saturated fat while providing 6 grams of protein and all 9 essential amino acids. This makes eggs a source of complete protein along with beef, pork, fish, and poultry, but eggs contain all the essential amino acids in the most desirable ratios. Essential amino acids cannot be made by the body, so we must get them through our diet.

One large egg also provides vitamins A, D, E, and several B vitamins including folate. Eggs also offer minerals like selenium, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, and manganese. They also contain eye friendly antioxidants including lutein and zeaxanthin which can help reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration. The nutrient density of eggs makes them a great choice to include in our diet.

You may have been told to avoid or limit eggs because they are high in cholesterol. One large egg has about 186 mg of cholesterol, all of which is found in the yolk. The latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans reports the cholesterol in eggs does not raise blood cholesterol levels for most people. Saturated fat in our diet tends to have a greater impact on our cholesterol levels. While there is some research with mixed results, particularly for people with diabetes, it is best to discuss this with your doctor if you have high cholesterol or other health concerns. However, most people can safely consume up to seven eggs per week while limiting the amount of saturated fat consumed. This means avoiding or limiting bacon or sausage in meals featuring eggs, choosing low-fat milk and other dairy products, and limiting other foods high in saturated fats.

If you are advised to limit your cholesterol intake by your doctor, you may want to scramble one whole egg and one or two egg whites together since the white is cholesterol free. However, keep in mind that while the white is very high in protein, it provides few of the other nutrients found in the yolk.

Eggs are not only nutritious, but also one of the most affordable sources of protein. One dozen of eggs purchased for two dollars makes them less than seventeen cents per egg. For more information, contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.