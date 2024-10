News Release

The Adams County Ohio Valley Schools will conduct Kindergarten Registration for the 2022-23 school year. If you have a child that is five years old or will be five years old by September 30, 2022, please mark your calendar and plan to attend kindergarten registration at the elementary school your child will be attending.

All three elementary schools (North Adams Elementary, Peebles Elementary, and West Union Elementary) will conduct kindergarten registration on the following dates:

• Thursday, March 17, 12 – 3 p.m. and Thursday, March 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

A parent or guardian will need to bring the following documents to kindergarten registration:

– Proof of Residency – documentation of parent/guardian’s address (water bill, telephone bill, etc.) A driver’s license is not acceptable proof of residency.

– Child’s Birth Certificate

– Immunization Record

– Custody Papers (if applicable)

It is important to register in March and plan for the upcoming school year. Please plan to attend kindergarten registration on March 17 or March 31.

All students who register will receive a free t-shirt.