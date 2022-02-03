18-0 third quarter run leads Lady Devils past West Union

North Adams’ Harlee Brand seems to have disposed of her own teammate, the sprawled Lizzie Gill, as Brand hauled in a rebound during the Lady Devils win over West Union. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adams High School was the site of an all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up on January 27 as the host Lady Devils entertained the West Union Lady Dragons. The two teams had met earlier this season in the opening round of the Holiday Classic with North Adams claiming a 57-31 victory and the rematch was a far more competitive affair, at least for a half.

After the game was tied at 17 apiece at halftime, the Lady Devils put together a 24-point third quarter, including a huge 18-0 run that put them in front for good as they handed the visiting Lady Dragons a 51-34 defeat.

The favored lady Devils struggled in the first half, a combination of their own sluggishness and some inspired play by the Lady Dragons. With freshman Ashlah Staten scoring all five, West Union took an early 5-2 lead before a later Keetyn Hupp put back tied the game at 5. The Lady Dragons went up 10-6 after a bucket by Molly Purcell and a Lexie Rowe three-pointer, but the Lady Devils jumped back in front with a 7-0 run to end the first quarter, getting a runner in the land from Sierra Kendall, a three-ball from Morgan Shupert, and a bank-in two at the buzzer by Ainsley Grooms to go up 13-10.

“We just weren’t there the first half,” said Coach Davis after the game. “We didn’t shoot it wrobably in the single digits, it was a lot of the same old stuff that we’ve dealt with. We didn’t attack the zone like we needed to.”

Neither team mustered much offense in the second stanza, the Lady Devils only getting free throws from Hupp and Laney Ruckel and a steal and score from Kendall, while West Union managed a 7-point period, a jumper by Maddie Taylor, and then two baskets from Rowe, one in front of the arc and one behind. That left the two sides deadlocked at 17 at the intermission.

“I got on them pretty hard at the half about their poor passing and playing with no intensity,” said Davis. “Defensively we weren’t playing very disciplined and out of control and our communication, we didn’t talk.”

Early in the third quarter, the script stayed the same, with a pair of baskets by Purcell keeping West Union even at 21, but from that point on it was all downhill for the visitors. As they have done to numerous opponents over the years, the Lady Devils turned the switch “on” and took total control, beginning with a three-point basket by Ruckel at the 5:15 mark of the third. That triple began an 18-0 North Adams run over the next three minutes, a run that included five points from Kenlie Jones and three-pointers from Ruckel and Hupp. When the smoke had cleared, the Lady Devils led 39-21 and never looked back.

Early in the final period, a bucket by Morgan Shupert and two Ruckel free throws extended the North Adams lead to 45-24, West Union scored 5 of the next seven points in the game but that did little to cut into the big deficit. The Lady Dragons scored the game’s final four points, a basket by Taylor and two Staten free throws but at the final buzzer it was the Lady Devils picking up another conference win by the final 51-34 count.

Laney Ruckel was the only Lady Devils to hit double figures as she totaled 18 points, including an 8 for 10 performance from the charity stripe. Sierra Kendall and Keetyn Hupp each scored 8 , with Morgan Shupert adding 7.

The Lady Dragons were paced by 10 points each from Ashlah Staten and Lexie Rowe, with Molly Purcell tossing in 9.

The wim improved the Lady Devils to 15-4 overall, 9-3 in conference play, while the Lady Dragaons dropped to 6-14. West Union did rebound and picked up their seventh win of the season on Monday, January 31 with a 70-45 road win at Ripley.

BOX SCORE

West Union

10 7 7 10 —34

North Adams

13 4 24 10 —51

W. Union (34): Taylor 2 1-2 5, Staten 2 4-7 10, Purcell 4 1-2 9, Rowe 3 2-2 10, Team 11 8-13 34.

N. Adams (51): Shupert 3 0-0 7, Kendall 4 0-1 8, Grooms 1 0-0 2, Hupp 2 3-4 8, Ruckel 4 8-10 18, Brand 0 0-2 0, Jones 2 1-2 5, Gill 0 1-2 1, Figgins 1 0-0 2, Team 17 13-21 51.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Union (2)- Rowe 2

N. Adams (4)- Ruckel 2. Hupp 1, Shupert 1