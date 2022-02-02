Uriena Darlene Carpenter, 66, of Maysville, Kentucky passed away on February 1, 2022 at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Maysville. She was born July 16, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by one son, Johnathan Elwood Carpenter; one daughter, Ashley Carpenter; mother, Betty Lou Carpenter; stepfather, Charles Mosier; and one brother, Anthony Lee Carpenter.

Darlene is survived by one son, Christopher (Mia) Carpenter of Maysville; two daughters, Amy Carpenter of Aberdeen and Donna (David) Elliot of Maysville; one sister, Katherine Hughes of Ripley; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three nieces; and special friend James Cecil Vaughn of Aberdeen.

Darlene was a former cook at KFC in Aberdeen for many years. She loved to spend time with family and enjoyed watching University of Kentucky Basketball. Go Wildcats! She will be missed by all who knew and loved her but she will never be forgotten.

The public visitation is from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated in West Union with Pastor Kevin Applegate officiating.

Ms. Carpenter will be cremated.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.