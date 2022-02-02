Press Release

Now is the time for all area college-bound high school seniors to get started on their scholarship applications in pursuit of approximately $600,000 worth of scholarships available at the Scioto Foundation. To apply, they should go to the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotofoundation.org and click on “Scholarship Application” at the bottom of the page.

The deadline for submission of 2022 scholarship applications is Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 5 p.m, according to the Foundation’s Scholarships & Grants Coordinator Ginnie Moore who added that all required Letters of Recommendation must be received online before 5 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Along with the application, students must submit a current transcript of high school and/or college grades. Graduating seniors participating in College Credit Plus must also attach a college transcript. In addition, a letter of recommendation from a member of the student’s school faculty and one from a member of the community are required. Some scholarships require a letter from a coach, a 4-H advisor, an employer or others, and applicants may have to complete one or more essays as directed by the online scholarship form, said Moore.

Applicants are advised to ask in person the people they select to write their letters of recommendation and to keep in contact with them to be sure letters are completed prior to the deadline.

“Remember, without the proper letters of recommendation, an application is not complete and cannot be accepted,” Moore said. “Applications must be submitted or they are not complete, but an application can be submitted before all recommendation letters are received.”

Moore also advised students to contact their counselors about getting their transcripts in a timely fashion and noted that music majors must submit a music video.

When selecting scholarship awards, the SF Scholarship Committee considers several factors including financial need, academic achievement and leadership potential, as well as school and community involvement. Students wishing to renew previous scholarships must reapply each year through the specified application process.

The SF Scholarship Committee, chaired by Phyllis Fried, selects more than half of the recipients of awards given through the scholarship funds currently managed by the Scioto Foundation. Other scholarship winners are chosen by external committees established by fund donors. Further information regarding scholarship applications may be obtained by calling (740) 354-4612 or emailing toni@thesciotofoundation.org or ginnie@thesciotofoundation.org

The Foundation’s ucanfindascholarship.org website also provides extensive information about available scholarship opportunities.

Applicants with further questions may call (740) 354-4612, email info@thesciotofoundation.org or find more information on Facebook.