Saturday night special, Greyounds race past West Union

West Union’s Bobby Gallowitz, left, gets a shot off over the outstretched arms of Manchester’s Zander White (20). (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a surprise Friday snowfall forced things back one day, Saturday night saw Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys basketball come to the Hound Pound at Manchester High School as the Greyhounds hosted the West Union Dragons. The extra day of waiting had little effect on the Hounds as they dominated from start to finish and handed the visiting Dragons their 15th straight loss, rolling to a 73-25 win.

For all intents and purposes, the outcome on Saturday night was decided in the game’s first five minutes as the Greyhounds raced to a 10-0 advantage, geeting a three-pointer from Daulton McDonald to open the scoring, a bucket by Brayden Young, and offensive stick backs from Ryland Wikoff and Isaiah Scott. It took until the 2:40 mark of the first quarter for West Union to get on the board, a put back bucket by freshman Gavin Jarvis. A three-ball by Connor Darnell with eight seconds left gave the home team a 17-4 advantage after one.

The second stanza began with a friendly bounce three-pointer by West Union’s Braxton Shoemaker, but that was quickly match from long distance by Manchester’s McDonald. The Dragons’ Chase Taylor continued the three-point barrage at the 4:57 mark, but those were the last West Union points of the first half. The Greyhounds finished the first half on an 11-0 run,getting a three-ball from Scott, a nice baseline drive and score from Wikoff, and closed with two Darnell free throws and a 31-10 lead at the break.

The homes team continued to extend their lead in the third quarter, back to back treys from McDonald and Scott making it 39-13. After another Shoemaker long bomb for the Dragons, the Hounds went on another extended run, this time 13-0, getting two free throws from Scott on a techncial foul whistled on West Union, and another Darnell triple. A Scott put back made it 52-16 and set the OHSAA running clock rule in effect, something the Dragons have become far too familiar with this season. After three periods of play, Manchester held a 54-21 lead.

Even with the clock on the move, the Hounds managed to put up 19 fourth quarter points, while the only West Union field goal over the final eight minutes came from senior Aden Weeks. McDonald had a big final quarter for the Hounds with 10 points, while the Manchester reserves of Braylan Roberts, Malaki Bayless, and Karson Reaves combined for the game’s final points as the Hounds cruised to their fourth win of the 2021-22 campaign.

Manchester’s Isaiah Scott led all scorers and nearly outscored West Union single-handed as he tallied 20 points, with Daulton McDonald right behind with 19, a total that included five three-point goals. Ryland Wikoff and Connor Darnell also hit double figures with 10 points apiece.

West Union (0-15) was led by 8 points by Chase Taylor and 6 from Braxton Shoemaker.

Coach Austin Kingsolver and his Manchester JV saud also got a big win on Saturday, defeating West Union 50-15.

Both squads were back in SHAC action on Tuesday, February 1, the Greyhounds traveling to Whiteoak and the Dragons on the road to Fayetteville. Manchester was right back in action on Wednesday night with a trip to Portsmouth Notre Dame for a non-conference contest.

BOX SCORE

West Union

4 6 11 4 —25

Manchester

17 14 23 19 —73

W. Union (25): Jarvis 2 0-1 4, Weeks 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 2 0-0 6, Steed 2 1-4 5, Taylor 2 2-2 8, Team 9 3-7 25.

Manchester (73): McDonald 7 0-0 19, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Wikoff 4 2-2 10, Young 1 1-2 3, Darnell 3 2-2 10, Z. White 0 0-2 0, Bayless 1 0-0 2, Horner 1 0-0 2, Bell 1 0-0 2, Scott 8 2-2 20, Reaves 1 0-0 3, Team 28 7-10 75.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Union (4)- Shoemaker 2, Taylor 2

Manchester (9)- McDonald 5, Darnell 2, Scott 2