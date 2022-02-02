First-year head coach Sidney Pell and her Peebles Lady Indians earned the #7 seed in the Division IV sectional and will host #10 seeded Whiteoak on February 16 at 7 p.m. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another basketball regular season has flown by and once again it is time for the local hoops squads to begin thinking about what lies ahead in the postseason. The first brackets to be released came out on Sunday afternoon were for the Southeast District girls sectional tournaments, with Divisions III and IV including the four county girls’ squads. The record that appear here are the ones that were turned in to voters before the draw. Once again, the format for the sectional games will be for those contests to be played on the home court of the higher sees before district play moves to Waverly.

In Division III, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils, despite a 14-4 record, were given a #8 seed and will host #25 seeded Chesapeake (5-11) on February 10 at 7 p.m. A win there will earn the Lady Devils a home game on February 14 at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship, facing the winner of #9 seed Coal Grove (12-4) and #24 seed Lucasville Valley. If the North Adams girls claim another sectional crown, the #1 ranked team in Division III in Ohio, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, likely await in the district semi-finals.

“It’s going to be a tough road for us,” said Coach Davis. “I thought that maybe we should have been a 6 or 7 seed but it is what it is. We just have to come our ready to play for game one.”

Also in Division III, Coach Bernie Cropper and the West Union Lady Dragons (6-13) are the #26 seed and will be on the road for their sectional opener, traveling to face #7 seeded Portsmouth West (11-3) on February 12 at 1 p.m. If the Lady Dragons spring the upset, they will move to the sectional finals where they would be on the road again to face the winner of #10 seeded Rock Hill (15-3) and #23 seeded Piketon (7-12). That sectional title game is slated for February 16 at 7 p.m.

Finally in Division IV, first-year head coach Sidney Pell and her Peebles Lady Indians (12-5) will be the #7 seed and face a familiar foe from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in #10 seeded Whiteoak. That sectional final contest will be played at Peebles on February 16 at 7 p.m. and a win there moves the Lady Indians into the district semi-finals at Piketon HS on February 18 at 6 p.m. where they would likely get a tourney rematch with #2 seeded Waterford (13-3).

“Our district is pretty deep this year but I’m really not that happy with our seed to be honest,” said Coach Pell. “I really thought we could get at least a 4 or 5 seed.”

In Division IV, Coach Tad Mitchell and his young Manchester Lady Greyhounds (1-17) have seen their share of struggles this season and will be a #19 seed, traveling to #14 seeded Eastern Pike (3-15) on February 12 at 1 p.m. If the Lady Hounds can hit the jackpot and win their opener, they would move to a February 16 sectional final contest at #3 seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-3).