Johnny Ray Shields, 64, of Ewing, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Robertson County Health Care Center in Mt. Olivet, Kentucky.

He was born June 21, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Roy and Dorothy Hatfield Shields.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary E. Shields, sister-in-law Helen Miller Shields and brother, Donald Ray Shields.

Johnny was retired from Browning Manufacturing, where he worked as a printer. He enjoyed cars, visiting, crafts, card games and watching sports. He was an avid Ohio State fan.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Donaldson Shields, children, Mike (Trisha) Shields of Camden, Ohio, Joanna (Josh) Walters of Gratis, Ohio and Jonathan Shields of Arizona, siblings, Leroy Shields of Bentonville, Ohio, Dorothy (Kenny) Ramsey of Hillsboro, Ohio and David (Cheryl) Shields of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren, Emily Shields and Evan Shields of Camden, Ohio, Aeris Walters of Gratis, Ohio, Samantha (Colby) Hale of Eaton, Ohio and Aiden Walters of Gratis, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Marleigh Garner and Lincoln Hale both of Eaton, Ohio. Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.

The Price Brothers Funeral Home in Ewing, Kentucky is caring for all arrangements.