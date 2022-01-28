Older Ohioans encouraged to have emergency plan

By Teresa Carr

From the Ohio Department of Aging – We urge older Ohioans to plan for severe weather and ask all Ohioans to check on older loved ones and neighbors. Severe winter weather can be hard on all of us, but older adults may have a harder time adjusting to bad conditions than they did when they were younger. The Ohio Department of Aging offers tips for older adults and caregivers to prepare and urge all Ohioans to check on older loved ones and neighbors before, during, and after the storm.

Winter Safety – Older Ohioans are encouraged to have an emergency plan and kit that will allow them to remain in place for at least three days if they are unable to safely leave their homes. Your plan should include the names and phone numbers of people you can call for help if you need it, where you will go if it is unsafe to remain in your home, and how you will get there.

An emergency kit should include essentials such as a battery-operated radio, flashlight, and extra batteries for both of those items; a loud horn whistle or bell to signal for help; food you can open and prepare easily without electricity; one gallon of water per person, per day; extra blankets; and a first-aid kit. Older adults should include additional items in their kits, such as spare glasses and hearing aid batteries; a backup supply of medications; and non-powered options for assistive and medical equipment that may not work without electricity.

Older Ohioans are also encouraged to ensure assistive devices like canes, walkers, and wheelchairs are in good repair and easy to access in an emergency. Have a plan for how to explain to rescue workers how to move you or help you move safely and quickly. Ask a reliable family member, friend, or neighbor to visit or call on you in an emergency and agree on a plan for what they should do if they are unable to reach you or find you needing help.

Check Your Neighbor – All Ohioans are encouraged to check in on older loved ones and neighbors before, during, and after severe weather. Checking in helps them feel connected and lets them know you care. It also gives you an opportunity to spot potential issues and help them get assistance if they need it.

· Check their home: Is the temperature comfortable? Are they heating it safely? Is there any damage to their home? Are outdoor walkways clear of snow, ice, and debris?

· Check their health: Do they appear alert and aware? Have they fallen? Are they taking their medications as prescribed? Do they need medical attention?

· Check that their daily needs are being met: Do they have safe food and water? Are they able to do what they need to do? Do they have someone to call for support and a reliable way to call for emergency help if they need it?

You can check in on an older loved one or neighbor by telephone, video call, or in-person. If visiting their home, please be safe, wear a face mask, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

