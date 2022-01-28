Helen Williams, 89 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton.

Helen was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Oscar W and Alta M (Grooms) Blanton. Helen took great pride in caring for her family and home. She attended the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Tony Kimmerly; a stepson, Kenneth Williams; three brothers, Oscar Blanton, Jr., David Blanton, and Harold Blanton; a sister, Doris Goodwin; and a grandchild.

Helen is survived by her son, Sam (Jewel) Kimmerly of Peebles; and her daughter, Kitty Crockett of Waynesville, Ohio. She also leaves a brother, Teddy (Diane) Blanton of West Union; and two sisters, Virginia Nelson of Sabina and Barbara (Don) Bushong of Raymond, Ohio. She will be missed by her six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Richard Williams will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.