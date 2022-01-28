First Round OVRDC County Caucus Scheduled

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is holding annual county caucus reorganization meetings for Adams County on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Adams County Government Center, Conference Center, 215 N. Cross St. in West Union.

OVRDC Executive Director, John Hemmings will conduct the County Caucus meeting and major items on the agenda, which is open to the public, include review and revise caucus membership, select executive committee members, and select a project review and loan review committee member.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is a regional partnership dedicated to the development of southern Ohio. OVRDC coordinates federal, state, and local resources to encourage development in 12 southern Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton. Established in 1967, the OVRDC helps with economic and community development, project development/coordination/ finance, transportation planning, mapping and data resources, and small business gap lending.

OVRDC serves as a Local Development District for the Appalachian Regional Commission and as an Economic Development District for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. OVRDC is also an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

For more detailed information, contact Gina Collinsworth, Public Information Coordinator at gcollinsworth@ovrdc.org, or phone (740) 947-2853.