Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on January 10, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Wayne Harper. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to appoint Barbara Moore as the President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners for 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to appoint Ty Pell as the Vice-President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners for 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending January 7, 2022; Adams County Veteran Services Monthly Report for December 2021.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to reappoint Dan Music to the Alexander Salamon Airport Authority commencing January 14, 2022 and term ending January 13, 2027. Vote: All aye.

It was approved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve CARPA Project 2021-06 (RE: Res 2021-467 and 2021-497) for scanning and indexing of permanent documents, maps and plats in the Adams County Recorder’s office at a cost of $372,371.15 as presented by Recorder Chris Moore under CSLFRF Expenditure Category 1.4 Public Health: Prevention in Congregate Setting. The Project has been determined to meet U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal recovery Funds guidelines. Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: West Union unnamed alley vacation petition; Archive building renovations project- increase in quote; Adams County Airport Authority board member appointment- fulfillment of duties.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the petition for vacation of an unnamed alley in the Village of West Union in which the Board owns adjoining property and to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Interviews; JFS Sick and Vacation Leave Conversion Plan; Maintenance Repair Worker MOU.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt the Sick and Vacation Leave Conversion Plan for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services for 2021 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Adams County Commissioners and Adams County Department of Job and Family Services for the maintenance repair worker for 2021 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: ARPA Infrastructure Projects- Sewer, water, broadband; EPA sewer account/Village of Rome; Alfred Holbrook College historical site renovations/Village of Manchester.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss the following issues: 911 Dispatch protocol within Villages of Manchester and West Union; Station #400 Block Repair Project; Green Township Agreement-Station #500; Squad replacement- Pfund Superior Sales- Dan Mitsch

Prosecutor David Kelley met with the board to discuss funding for additional legal counsel in the Prosecutor’s office.

Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss Courthouse roof tile replacement and repair estimate.

A teleconference was held with Dan Wickerham, Director, ABCAP, to discuss an open board position; Board meeting; Adams County Training Center tour.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers met with the Board to discuss 911 Dispatch protocols within the Villages of Manchester and West Union and the Adams County jail.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County EMS and Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (EFJED) to provide emergency medical services in 2022 to Eagle Township, Brown County, east of US 62 for the sum of (20) twenty thousand dollars as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the advertisement for bids for a 2022 Life Line “Victory Liner” Ambulance mounted on a Ford F-450 gasoline chassis per specifications as requested by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

The board discussed with legal counsel concerning an individual currently serving on the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and submitted an application and letter of interest for a vacant seat on the Adams County Children Services Board. The board seat had been advertised in October 2021 and received no applications. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley stated there were no Attorney General opinions on an individual serving on two boards that could potentially serve the same clients.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Diane Ward to reappoint Tena Nickell, Hart Wallingford, and Hannum Taylor as members of the Adams County Children Services Board commencing January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to appoint Dane Clark as a member of the Adams County Children Services Board to fill the unexpired term of Jodie Agnew commencing January 10, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Commissioner Ward stated that Sherry Larson submitted an application and letter of interest for the board seat on January 6, 2022; Dane Clark only expressed his interest to serve on the board through email on January 7, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.