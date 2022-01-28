Alan Douglas Leonard, age 68, of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Alan was born December 20, 1953 in West Union, Ohio, son of the late CC and Naomi (Eads) Leonard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Frances (Thompson) Leonard; daughter, Dianna (Tony) Savage of Aberdeen; grandson, Ryan Mason of Aberdeen; brothers, Jim (Karlene) Leonard of West Union, Steve (Debbie) Leonard of Winchester; sisters Rita Thacker of Winchester, Nancy Kirk of Aberdeen and Sandra (Rick) Lippert of Bentonville; along with several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be sadly missed by those who knew him.

Pallbearers will include Chaz Whisman, Chase West, Robbie Thomas, Matt Leonard, Jeff Blythe, Charlie Bob Thompson, Derek Whaley, Pick Thompson, Dana Leonard, Cameron Leonard and Dylan Lippert.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2 at the funeral home. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.