What kind of memorable will you be?

After finishing a heavy unit on the Holocaust, I had my class do an activity just for fun. I asked each of them come up to the board and write down one of their pet peeves. Within a few minutes, the board was filled with silliness. Having a hole in your sock. Biting into something crunchy in your soft food. Talking with food in your mouth. Fuzzy things all over a new towel. Hangnails. We used those as inspiration to create funny well wishes for each other in the new year. “May you never have to drink orange juice after brushing your teeth. May you never get a nacho chip stuck in your gums.” We had fun with it!

The next day, our discussion was a bit different. We had been reading about Anne Frank’s years in hiding, and her longing for the little things she had taken for granted. She had mentioned touching a newly grown sunflower, strolling along the sidewalk with an ice cream cone, and feeling the wind on her face. With that in mind, I had my class go back to the board. This time, they listed little things that bring them joy. Having my mom as my best friend, but also a mom. Hot chocolate with the perfect amount of marshmallows. Having a friend who listens. Snuggling with my pet. Warm showers. Having God in my heart. My heart was so full as I watched the board fill up! What a great reminder that it takes just as long to think of the negative things as it does the positive.

We each wake up to face different circumstances, but we all have the same 24 hours in a day. We have the same choice to make. How will we use the time we have been given?

No matter what our schedule looks like or what health problems or challenges we face, we can still choose to find the good in every situation. Every conversation, every encounter with another person can either leave them better, worse, or indifferent for having spoken to us. Why not make it better?

I’m not living under some grand illusion that every day should be lived as if it’s our last. That’s just not reality. Some days, we are just grumpy. Some days, we just need to chill out under a warm blanket and be left alone. I’m talking about our regular, day to day interactions with other people. We can let our day could pass by like any ordinary day, or we can make it memorable. The question is, which kind of memorable are we going to make it? Will someone we spoke to at the gas

station go home and tell their family about the rude person at the pump next to them, or about the kind stranger who helped them?

Today, we can choose to be grouchy or to smile more.

We can rush through the door or hold it for the person behind us.

We can let the negative thoughts about someone control our emotions, or we can replace it with positives.

We can hold on to that grudge and let resentment grow, or let it go and choose to forgive.

We can use a softer tone.

We can pause before we post that negative comment, then delete it instead.

We can choose to have a grateful heart. The dirty dishes in the sink mean we had a meal on our table. The job we wake up early to go to means we can pay our bills. The annoying ‘ding’ on our phone means someone is thinking about us.

We can let someone know how much we appreciate them.

We can choose to not let another day go by without saying, “I love you.”

We can look around in awe at how many blessings in our lives are the result of someone else’s prayer for us. Then, we can lift a prayer on their behalf.

Today is a new day. God willing, tomorrow will be too. We all have a brand new start to choose which kind of memorable we want to be. Choose well.

Have a blessed week, friends!