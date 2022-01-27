Southern Ohio Educational Service Center reorganizes

News Release

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) had its organizational meeting on January 18 at the SOESC Wilmington office.

Mr. Roy Hill was elected president of the board, succeeding Dennis Mount.Mr. Richard Peck was elected vice president for 2022.Mr. Todd Hixson was appointed to serve as the board’s legislative liaison.

Meeting dates, times, and locations for future 2022 SOESC board meetings are as

follows:

– February 22, 6:30 p.m.

– March 22, 5 p.m.

– April 26, 7 p.m.

– May 24, 7 p.m.

– June 28, 7 p.m.

– July 26 7 p.m.

– August 23, 7 p.m.

– September 27, 7 p.m.

– October 25, 7 p.m.

-November 21, 6:30 p.m.

– December 13, 6 p.m.

Regular meetings are usually held at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center at the Clinton County office located at 3321 Airborne Road in Wilmington, unless otherwise listed or announced in conformity to Ohio Law.

The March 22 four-county board meeting will be held at Laurel Oaks, Wilmington.The board meeting will be followed that evening by a four-county dinner meeting.

Administrators and board members from member school districts in the SOESC four-county region are invited to attend the dinner meeting and other special guests.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center serves school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties.