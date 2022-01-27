Shawnee State welcoming Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye

News Release

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye in concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater.

Since his debut on the music scene in the early 90’s, Sammy Kershaw has remained one of the most consistent power hitters in country music—both with a chain of major hit records and sell-out touring schedules. Often referred to as the “heir apparent” to the legendary George Jones, Kershaw helped make the 1990s a shining decade for country music. He’s had more than twenty-five “Top 40” singles and eleven “Top 10” hits including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful”, “Love of my Life”, “Queen of my Doublewide Trailer”, “Vidalia”, “Cadillac Style”, and many more.

Country artist Collin Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990s. He still continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with the honesty and richness that is signature to his vocals alone. Raye has had over twenty “Top 10” hits, including four No. 1. Some of his classic hits include “Love, Me”, “My Kind of Girl”, “That’s My Story”, “One Boy, One Girl”, “Little Red Rodeo”, and more.

The show will also feature special guest Alex Miller. Miller was a Season 19 contestant on American Idol and made it to the Showstoppers Round before his elimination from the show. His singles include “I’m Over You So Get Over Me” and “Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya”, both carrying a traditional country music sound.

Tickets for Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets for the show are $78.50 for lower tier seating and $58.50 for upper tier seating. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.