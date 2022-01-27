Russell Eugene Clark, 75 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence.

Russell was born on March 2, 1946, in Harveysburg, Ohio, the son of the late Roy and Harriett Clark. Russell worked for Delco until his retirement. Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (Williams) Clark, who died on February 9. 2006; and by two brothers and two sisters.

Russell is survived by his two sons, Russell Clark, Jr., and Virgil (Margaret) Clark; and a daughter, Denise Clark, all of Peebles. Russell also leaves a brother, Ray Perry of Lebanon, Ohio; and two sisters, Esther Wheelen of Oregonia, Ohio; and Delores Shaffer of Lebanon. Russell will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.