Ray A. Pendell, age 85 years of West Union, Ohio passed away on January 24, 2022 at his residence. Ray was born on December 1, 1936, the son of the late Charles and Velve (Hazelbaker) Pendell in Peebles, Ohio.

Ray was a Veteran of the United States Navy, retired Detective from the Norwood City Police Department, worked for two years as an investigator for the Adams County Children Services, and following that Ray was Chief of Police in West Union, he then became the Adams County Sheriff for four years, and then worked for the Adams County Auditor’s office.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Judy (Brewer) Pendell of West Union, Ohio; three sons, Ray Kelly Pendell of Mt. Orab, Ohio; Mark Anthony Pendell of Pleasant Plain, Ohio; Ray and Ray Pendell of Florida; two sisters, Carol Jean Pendell of Peebles, Ohio and Mary Hansford of Williamsburg, Ohio; granddaughter Stefanie and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery, with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Fired Department and West Union Life Squad.